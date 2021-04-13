Columbia’s Web Specials are 60% off! Save on jackets, shoes, shorts, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

For a limited time only, Columbia takes 60% off its web specials with promo code APR60 at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, vests, pants, t-shirts, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Vent Hiking Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $40. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $85. This style is highly-breathable, waterproof, and has ridges to help grip the mountain trail. It’s available in four color options and the cushioning is energy returning to help give you a springy step. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

