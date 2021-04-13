FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gosund Wi-Fi smart home deals include dual plug 4-pack at $15, LED strips from $9.50, more

Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 5GJTW75P and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 63% from its normal going rate, and today’s deal makes the plugs just $3.75 each, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each plug here features two outlets that are individually controlled so you can easily turn on or off a single item. You’ll find built-in Wi-Fi for voice commands or smartphone access as well as front-mounted buttons for controlling this plug. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Head below for more great deals.

More Gosund deals:

Given that all of the above deals work within the Google Assistant ecosystem, you’ll want to check out this discount we spotted yesterday. Google’s Nest Audio is down to $80, which is a 20% drop from its normal going rate. Offering the ability to enjoy music or command your smart home, the Nest Audio is the perfect way to expand or begin your smart speaker collection.

More about the Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Plug:

Simple Voice Command to Control Your Appliances: Gosund dual smart plug works with Alexa Echo and Google home assistant. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker, and almost all home appliances(max output 10A) to your smart plug for automation and voice control. What a release for homeworking.

