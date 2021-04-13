FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Nest Audio Speaker expands your Assistant setup at $80 (Save 20%)

-
Smart HomeGoogleAdorama
Reg. $100 $80

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Audio Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 425 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $49 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the new Nest Audio, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a rare discount on Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm at $99 alongside everything else in our smart home guide to expand your Assistant setup. You can also save on Google Pixel 3/XL smartphones, which are on sale from $169 as well as this official Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case at $23.50.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google Pixel 3/XL smartphones now matching 2021 lows fr...
Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta wireless dimmer s...
Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with ...
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential brings Assistant t...
Have Siri unlock the front door with August’s lat...
ecobee3 lite smart thermostat brings HomeKit to your AC...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating scree...
Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED b...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $99

$99 Learn More
Reg. $350

Harman’s regularly $350 Google Assistant Citation 100 Wireless Speaker now $94 shipped

$94 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on these highly-rated portable 1080p projectors from $439

From $439 Learn More
New low

Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air is now down to a new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
$180 off

Give your home theater an upgrade with the Dolby Atmos VIZIO 5.1.4-Ch. Soundbar at $600

$600 Learn More
$200 off

Game anywhere with the RTX 2060-powered ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop at a low of $1,150

$1,150 Learn More
40% off

Aukey’s 1080p dash camera falls by 40% to record your spring road trips at just $42

$42 Learn More
New low

TACKLIFE’s #1 best-selling laser tape measure is down to a new low of $25 shipped

$25 Learn More