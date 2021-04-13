Google Nest Audio Speaker expands your Assistant setup at $80 (Save 20%)

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Audio Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 425 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $49 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the new Nest Audio, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a rare discount on Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm at $99 alongside everything else in our smart home guide to expand your Assistant setup. You can also save on Google Pixel 3/XL smartphones, which are on sale from $169 as well as this official Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case at $23.50.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!