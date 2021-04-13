HP’s 14-inch Chromebook lasts for 8.5-hours on a single charge at a low of $230

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14 with 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB at $229.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $280 or so, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Featuring up to 8.5-hours of battery life, this 14-inch Chromebook is built to last all day long as you work either on the go or at home. The dual-core processor and 1080p IPS display provide ample screen real estate with plenty of power to back it. You’ll also find B&O Play speakers here, which are perfect for enjoying a movie or music after a long day’s work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use a bit of your savings to pick up this handy laptop sleeve. It’s built to handle computers the size of today’s lead deal, making it a great addition to your mobile setup. It’ll keep your new Chromebook safe and sound when traveling, and even has a pocket to store a mouse or charger. At just $16, it’s something that every laptop owner should have.

Need more power for on-the-go work? Well, Dell’s XPS 13 features a 4-core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage for $500 off right now. While it’s not as budget-focused as today’s lead deal, the high-resolution 4K display and Thunderbolt 4 deliver plenty of power and features for on-the-go creative work.

More about the HP Chromebook 14:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

Battery life: up to 8 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage)

