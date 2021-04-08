FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell’s high-end XPS 13 features a 4-core i7, 32GB RAM, and 2TB PCIe SSD at low of $500 off

$500 off $2,000

Amazon is offering the Dell XPS 13 (9310) 4.8GHz i7/32GB/2TB for $1,999.98 shipped. Down $500 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Featuring an 11th generation i7 processor boasting four cores and eight threads, this laptop is designed to handle anything you throw at it. It also packs 32GB of ultra-fast 4267MHz RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD, for ample memory and storage. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll also find Thunderbolt 4, microSD, and more for well-rounded I/O. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need as much horsepower as today’s lead deal delivers, this HP Chromebook 14 is a great alternative. Coming in at $230, it saves you quite a bit when you compare it to the $2,000 that Dell’s offering fetches above. However, ChromeOS is more limited than Windows, meaning you can’t install dedicated programs, run full versions of Microsoft Office, or the like here.

However, we spotted a deal on the touch-enabled HP Chromebook 14 that drops it down to $260. Essentially, this is the same Chromebook as we have listed above but with an added touchscreen. It’s $50 off, making now a great time to pick it up if you’re in the market.

More about the Dell XPS 13:

  • 13.4-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz)
  • 32GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x, 2 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory
  • Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX500-DBS (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0

