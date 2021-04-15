Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscription service: 24-month protection, tech support, more

Best Buy has begun testing the waters on its new premium subscription service, Best Buy Beta. For a one-time annual fee, Best Buy Beta members would have access to 24/7 tech support provided a la Geek Squad, 24-month protection plans on your tech purchases, and a plethora of other perks. We’d covered a similar phenomenon back in 2018 with the release of Total Tech Support, but now it seems the company is shifting towards a more general premium membership experience. And we have to ask, is it worth the dough?

Best Buy Beta

Let’s cut to brass tacks. This is a $200 yearly expense, so do the benefits outweigh that cost? Starting with the 24/7 Geek Squad support, I can personally say that the those blue-shirts has saved my computer, smartphone, and other devices more times than I can count. This level of IT help is usually reserved for Total Tech Support subscribers, so you’re already levying the cost against another plan. How much that’s worth in the long run is really up to you.

Also notable among these benfits is the the 48-month protection plan on qualifying new purchases. It covers wear and tear, dust, electrical surges, and drops and spills on most mobile devices. So depending on how careful you can be with your tech, you could be saving thousands in replacing those everyday essentials.

Some of the smaller perks include an extended 60-day return window, free shipping across the board, and the occasional members-only discount. Plus, 20% off labor costs when you see the Geek Squad in store, which could add up over time.

Pricing and avialbility

As mentioned above, this is a subscription service with a yearly $200 fee. If you’re interested in trying it for a year, you may have to wait until membership leaves “Beta stage” as it were. Right now, this service is being tested out in select stores across Iowa, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. So if you live in one of those three states, congrats, that’s just one little pre-perk you can laud over the rest of us.

9to5Toys’ take:

Ultimately, you just have to ask yourself how often am I shopping at Best Buy? If you’re not an avid customer, then you’d just wind up paying more money at Best Buy… to pay more money at Best Buy. Alternatively, if you have a lot of tech-related needs or just like to keep up-to-date with your computers and smart devices, then this is absolutely the plan for you. I’m not a religious Best Buy shopper, but I’m clumsy enough where this service might work out economically for me anyway. With the 48-month protection plans, 24/7 tech support, and all of those little Easter-egg savings in between, this could be a smart choice for anyone who already finds themselves eager to walk amongst the forest of shiny deals and blue polo shirts. Especially for family members who might not be the most tech-savvy individuals.

