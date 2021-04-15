You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

After featuring an exclusive price drop on its latest lineup of covers, we thought it was time to take a hands-on look at the Casely iPhone 12 cases. More specifically, the iPhone 12 Bold Collection, which is the brand’s most protective case and is available in a range of fun and wild prints, colors, and patterns — much like the rest of its gear. While at first glance they might just appear as gimmicky, overly designed iPhone cases for teenagers, and they are great for that, you are looking at quite a cable sheath that offers all of the most important elements in a mid-tier offering. Head below for more details and a closer look in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review for the Bold Collection Casely iPhone 12 cases.

Hands-on with Casely iPhone 12 cases

With one quick glance at the Casely iPhone 12 cases or just its home page, I immediately thought these were just a bunch of Instagram influencer cases that look flashier than they are protective and useful. But upon closer hands-on inspection and giving the iPhone 12 Bold Collection a run for its money over the last couple weeks, I can confidently say these are legit, highly protective, and actually quite gorgeous if there’s a print that suits your fancy.

Another thing to take note of with Casely iPhone 12 cases is that just about all of the prints come in four styles: Classic, Bold, Bold + MagSafe, and Power 2.0 with a battery pack. Prices range from $25 up to $75 a pop with free shipping on orders over $25.

Today we are zeroing in on the brand’s mid-tier Bold Ultra Protection models and the Secret Garden Mixed Floral variant, but this should give folks a general idea of what to expect from the rest of the lineup.

Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

8-foot military-grade drop protection

Shock-absorbing air pockets

Slip-resistant side grip

Wireless Qi charging compatible

3mm raised front lip

1.5mm raised camera sensor lip

1-year product warranty

First, let’s talk about the print and feel of the case itself. The back is quite smooth to the touch, but not quite slippery, while the print itself appears to stick on there quite well. Although I’ve only been using the case personally for a couple weeks now, it does not feel or look like it’s going to just peel off over time. The visuals themselves also appear quite high-res and vibrantly printed. Along the sides, the print gives way to solidly colored ridges or grooves for added grip. I for one would personally have preferred these left off, but colleagues and friends of mine expressed full approval of this, so some folks will really appreciate them. And while it’s not as protective overall, you could just drop down to the Classic style version of the print you like to get the smooth sides.

The fit around my iPhone 12 Pro is perfect; snug but not so tight you feel like you’re going to break something, and the enclosed button covers (power and volume) fit and work nicely. The wireless Qi charging claims appear to be legit as well, as this thing can take power from all of the charging pads I have laying around the office here, just as Casely advertises.

My issues with the Bold Collection Casely iPhone 12 cases are few and likely something most folks will, once again, appreciate. If you decided to buy the Bold Ultra Protective case, then you were likely expecting a more robust front lip around your display, and you will get that here. To me it feels like it might be more than 3mm, but I’ll take Casely’s word for it and still wish it was smaller. I just happen to prefer a barely-there lip, just enough to set it face down with confidence, and this one is slightly larger than that. Again, a minor gripe and something remedied by just choosing the less protective Classic version, but something purchasers should be aware of in case you’re sensitive to a lip that’s even slightly too large for your personal comfort like I am.

In the end, Casely surpassed my expectations without blowing me out of the water. Pricing seems to be fair (especially with our exclusive discount code), and the quality of the actual prints was a touch better than I thought it would be. The Bold Collection Casely iPhone 12 cases are a compelling solution worth consideration for anyone looking for those wild and colorful prints to wrap around their precious iPhone.

Bold Collection Casely iPhone 12 cases go for $35 a pop. But you can still use our exclusive discount to drop that total down to $24.50 and knock 30% off everything else the brand sells. Oh and, expect to get an adorable free sticker pack with your purchase.

