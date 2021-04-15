FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP cuts up to 70% off select styles + extra 30% off your order: shorts, t-shirts, more

The GAP Now and Later Sale offers up to 70% off select styles and an extra 30% off markdowns with promo code BEST at checkout. Plus, GAP is taking an extra 10% off regular priced styles with code ADDON. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Soft Wear Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $38 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans are a must-have and the stretch-infused fabric helps to give you a comfortable feel. The brown coloring gives it a polished feel and will look nice paired with a polo shirt, t-shirts, sweater, or button-down. This is also a GAP best-selling style and rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

