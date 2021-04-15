FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Complete your home art kit from $9.50 in today's Gold Box: Paint sets, paper, more up to 37% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsArteza
37% off From $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Arteza (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 37% off its home art and office supplies. A great chance to upgrade your at-home art setup, one standout here is the Arteza Classic Watercolor Paint Set for just $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $14 across 2021, today’s is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. This set includes 36 colors, a water brush one, and the paint case. While traditional methods will work, you simply just “grab your refillable brush and add a dab of water to each color you need to use.” Touted as being particularly portable-friendly, it is also a great at-home paint set if you’re looking for a new hobby still. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 amazon customers and you’ll find plenty more deals below. 

Prefer to go with a more traditional brush instead of the mess-free refillable pen above? Add this affordable 10-pack of Artlicious handmade All-Purpose Nylon Hair Pant Brushes to your setup for just $4 Prime shipped

Then dive into the rest of today’s Gold Box Arteza sale to score some discounted watercolor paper and much more. Sculpting kits, rulers, sketch books, dry erase boards, and more are all on tap here and starting from $9.50 Prime shipped

Another way to expand your at-home crafting and art kit is with Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine, which happens to be on sale from $132 right now. Just be sure to browse through our recent Cricut alternatives feature for more at-home DIY, crafting, and cutting options.

More on the Arteza Watercolor Paint Set:

  • Complete Watercolor Set with Brush – Get everything you need to start making masterpieces with this convenient art kit of watercolor paints and refillable brush.
  • Compact & Travel-Friendly: Take this small and portable watercolor set with you as you create on-the-go. The durable plastic case protects your paints and you can place the cap on the refillable brush to prevent leakage as you travel.
  • Just Add Water: Start painting without worrying about messy watercups. Simply grab your refillable brush and add a dab of water to each color you need to use.

