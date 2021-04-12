Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine just dropped to one of its best prices from $132 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is now offering the DIY crafting Cricut Joy Machine for $139 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $132.05 shipped. Regularly up to $180 for most of this year and last, and now listed at around $160, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since the $170 + $50 gift card offer from Black Friday 2020. Circuit machines are ideal home DIY crafting tools, allowing you to create custom decals, artwork, cards, labels, and much more. Along with the ability to design projects on your iOS/Android device, this bundle includes the cutting machine, premium fine point blade and housing, fine point pen, standard grip mat (4. 5- x 6. 5-inches), welcome card, power adapter, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great use of your savings here is to stock up on Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl Adhesive Decal Roll from $7.50 Prime shipped or so. There are several color and patterns available for creating your own decals for laptops, phones, walls, and more, with no cutting mat needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. And this $10 Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set might be worth a look as well.

Just make sure you browse through our recent Cricut alternatives feature for more at-home DIY, crafting, and vinyl cutting options. And then dive into our coverage of the all-new Cricut Mug Press that can make custom microwavable and dishwasher-safe cups (full hands-on review here).

More on the Cricut Joy Machine:

DIY Made Easy Whether you are new to DIY, or a seasoned crafter looking for a more convenient way to complete those quick projects. This smart little cutting, writing, and label making machine is perfect for you. Cricut Joy’s small size makes it the perfect companion to the Cricut Air 2 or Cricut Maker machines

Add that personal touch adding that extra touch to your projects is easier than ever. Cricut Joy can make continuous cuts up to 4 feet and repeated cuts up to 20 feet using Cricut smart materials. (Available in Vinyl, HTV Iron On, and Label Vinyl varieties.) No cutting mat needed. Just load and go. Or use other popular materials like Cricut Infusible Ink, Cardstock, or Insert Cards using Cricut Joy Cutting Mats and Cricut Joy Card Mats

