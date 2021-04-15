Tacklife’s highly-rated portable tire inflator falls by 57% down to under $16 at Amazon

Tacklife Auto Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A6 Portable DC Tire Inflator for $15.90 Prime shipped with the code XRFJH6LA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $37 normal going rate, today’s deal saves you 57% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable tire inflator can stay in your car to assist any time you have a flat tire or are low on air. It can also air up bike tires, basketballs, or anything else. There’s also an LED light to see at night and the digital display helps you dial in the exact amount of air you’re inflating an item with. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you just need to air up bike tires or basketballs, pick up this mini bike pump for under $18 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t help in airing up your car tires, it’s great for smaller applications. Plus, the compact size is easy to store in your garage without taking up much space.

Further expand your car’s setup when you pick up Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount. Right now we’re tracking it at $31, which is a 24% down from its normal going rate. You’ll find that and much more in our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More about the Tacklife A6 Portable Tire Inflator:

FAST INFLATION: With high torque geared drive, A6 tire Inflator can work continuously under 80 -90 PSI. This 12V DC portable air compressor Inflates a 195/55/R15 car tire from 20 to 35psi less than 2 minutes and from 0 to 35psi less than 5 minutes.

MUTIPLE USES: Plug directly into the Cigarette Lighter Socket and start inflating your car, motorcycle, bike and SUV tires. Equipped with converter for balls, balloon, swimming ring accessories, etc. (NOT SUPPORT Big Truck Tires, Kayak, SUP, Family Swimming Pool).

DIGITAL DISPLAY: Digital tire pressure gauge delivers a precise reading(±2%, International Accuracy Standards). Previous calibration of the gauge can help shut off automatically when the desired pressure is reached.

