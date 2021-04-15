Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $31 (Save 24%), more

Patozon (99% positive all-time feedback from 254,000+) via Amazon offers the Mpow 15W Car Wireless Charger Mount for $30.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $41 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date. This 15W Qi car charger doubles as a mount for propping up your device while on-the-road. Alongside being able to refuel your handset, it sports an auto-sensing clamp and can either sit in your car’s cup holder or affix to an air vent. Over 690 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker Gold Box sale from $11: Dual Qi Charger, USB-C hubs, power strip, more up to 39% off
- Amazon Basics Portable Waterproof Speaker: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Snap Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet onto your iPhone 12 at $50
- AONIDI 26800mAh Solar Power Bank: $25 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- AUKEY Car Phone Mount: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see 1-day discount down to $165 (Save $35)
- Adjustable Phone Stand: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger on sale for only second time at $122 (Reg. $150)
- CHOETECH Dual Fast Wireless Charger $23 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- UGREEN HiTune T1 True Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case sees first discount to $55
- 35800mAh Qi Solar Power Bank: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- CHOETECH Fabric Dual Qi Charger: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ROMOSS 18W 40000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $42 (Reg. $66) | Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 styles go on sale at Amazon with up to $164 off
- UGREEN Adjustable Phone Stand: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- AUKEY Sport Wireless Earbuds: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Anker’s latest sale has 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, true wireless earbuds, more from $11
Cup Holder Mount & Air Vent Mount: You can install the car phone mount holder in the cup holder or on the air vent. The cup holder base is sturdy and expands to fit cup holders up to 3.9in/9.8cm. The air vent clip has a strong clamping force to keep the mount in place without falling.
The automatic-clamping feature enables you to mount or retrieve your phone with one hand motion. Just tap one of the two release buttons on the side to open the arms automatically once the phone is in the arms will automatically close to secure your phone. The built-in energy storage setting allows you to open the arms to take your phone out within 10s-20s even after the power supply is disconnected or your car is stalled.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!