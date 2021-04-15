Ray-Ban and Costa Del Mar sunglasses from $38 at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is having a Ray-Ban and Costa Sale that’s offering deals from $38. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Easily update your sunglasses with the Ray-Ban Clubmaster style that’s currently marked down to $69. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $179. This is timeless to wear for years to come and the polarized lens also helps you to see clearly. They can be worn with casual, workout, or business attire as well as by men and women alike. Plus, you can choose from a black or tortoise frame design. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Also, you will want to be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Spring Clearance Event that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!