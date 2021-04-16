FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate your patio with a 2-pack of 3,200-lumen solar-powered LED lights for just $19

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsEnkman
30% off $19

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code PAYHWVRG at checkout. Regularly $27, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and other similar (but lower-powered) models go for around $30 or so at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor living space, adding some solar-powered LED lighting is a great choice. Each of these lights delivers 3,200-lumens of brightness to your outdoor space, which is more than enough to illuminate an entire area. The built-in solar panel means you won’t have to change batteries or run an electrical cable to install them, either. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

Don’t forget that you can save up to 45% on select Sun Joe electric mowers and lawn care tools, today only. Pricing starts at $56 and there are multiple options to choose from here. Hurry though, the prices go back up at midnight tonight, so there’s not much time left to cash in on the savings.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals Enkman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first...
Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor du...
Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler...
Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Sto...
Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smar...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 ...
Prep for summer cocktails and snacks: Amazon hand blend...
Show More Comments

Related

$8 each

A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yard with 12,000-lumens at $8 each

$32 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar-powered outdoor LED lights at $32, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your outdoor space with this $15 solar-powered LED light at 50% off, more

Learn More
Save 20%

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More