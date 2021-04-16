Illuminate your patio with a 2-pack of 3,200-lumen solar-powered LED lights for just $19

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code PAYHWVRG at checkout. Regularly $27, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and other similar (but lower-powered) models go for around $30 or so at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor living space, adding some solar-powered LED lighting is a great choice. Each of these lights delivers 3,200-lumens of brightness to your outdoor space, which is more than enough to illuminate an entire area. The built-in solar panel means you won’t have to change batteries or run an electrical cable to install them, either. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

