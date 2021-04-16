FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 45% on Sun Joe electric mowers and lawn care tools from $56, today only

-
AmazonGreen DealsSun Joe
45% off From $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools headlined by its 13A 14-inch Corded Lawn Mower at $99 shipped. Normally fetching $139, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over six months. Featuring a corded design, this Sun Joe electric lawn mower touts a 14-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 13A motor. Alongside adjustable height settings, this one also features a 10-gallon bag as well as a discharge chute. And of course, there’s no gas or oil to deal with here, either. Nearly 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also in the sale, you’ll find a variety of other discounted ways to deck out your lawn care regimen now that spring is underway. With up to 45% off a selection of Sun Joe’s popular products, there’s everything from electric tillers for getting that home garden in order to cordless leaf blowers starting at $56.

Then go give our Green Deals guide a look for other environmentally-friendly discounts as we head into the weekend, as well. These ongoing Jackery Explorer Power Station deals are still live from $280 and perfect for those upcoming camping trips or outdoor adventures, especially with the $80 in savings attached.

Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower features:

The MJ401E-Pro’s durable steel blade cuts a 14-inch wide path with precision on each pass. In addition to its hard-working mowing capacity, the Sun Joe features a three-position manual height adjustment. Sun Joe comes equipped with a hard top rear collection bag which detaches easily for convenient grass disposal; the included discharge chute, ideal for cutting taller grass, safely discharges clippings without clogging the mower deck. Best of all: no gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Sun Joe

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

VicTsing’s #1 new release is a USB-C wireless key...
Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50...
Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote ha...
Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unp...
AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades yo...
Tacklife’s highly-rated portable tire inflator fa...
Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, n...
Banish funky odors with 24 LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners,...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Revive your lawn this spring with Sun Joe’s scarifier + dethatcher at $119, more

Learn More

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve helps you conserve water usage at $100 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town on the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter at $340 (Reg. $400), more

Learn More
60% off

VicTsing’s #1 new release is a USB-C wireless keyboard for your desk setup at under $10.50

$10.50 Learn More
Reg. $399

Nest Secure Alarm System hits lowest price in years at $239 (Reg. $399)

$239 Learn More
32% off

Upgrade your patio with a pair of Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers at $78 (32% off)

$78 Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More