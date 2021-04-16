Save up to 45% on Sun Joe electric mowers and lawn care tools from $56, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools headlined by its 13A 14-inch Corded Lawn Mower at $99 shipped. Normally fetching $139, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over six months. Featuring a corded design, this Sun Joe electric lawn mower touts a 14-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 13A motor. Alongside adjustable height settings, this one also features a 10-gallon bag as well as a discharge chute. And of course, there’s no gas or oil to deal with here, either. Nearly 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also in the sale, you’ll find a variety of other discounted ways to deck out your lawn care regimen now that spring is underway. With up to 45% off a selection of Sun Joe’s popular products, there’s everything from electric tillers for getting that home garden in order to cordless leaf blowers starting at $56.

Then go give our Green Deals guide a look for other environmentally-friendly discounts as we head into the weekend, as well. These ongoing Jackery Explorer Power Station deals are still live from $280 and perfect for those upcoming camping trips or outdoor adventures, especially with the $80 in savings attached.

Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower features:

The MJ401E-Pro’s durable steel blade cuts a 14-inch wide path with precision on each pass. In addition to its hard-working mowing capacity, the Sun Joe features a three-position manual height adjustment. Sun Joe comes equipped with a hard top rear collection bag which detaches easily for convenient grass disposal; the included discharge chute, ideal for cutting taller grass, safely discharges clippings without clogging the mower deck. Best of all: no gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary.

