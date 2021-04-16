ViewSonic has taken the wraps off four new monitors. Each display is aimed squarely at satisfying the modern needs that require many folks to be able to work from anywhere. Two units wield a built-in webcam, one USB-C powered model features a “featherlight” design, and there’s even a massive 34-inch ViewSonic UltraWide monitor with a Type-C hub and 90-watt passthrough charging. Spanning three display categories, ViewSonic’s new monitor portfolio goes all-in on a future where the thought of working remotely is fully embraced. Continue reading to learn more.

34-inch ViewSonic UltraWide monitor headlines new display portfolio

With four new displays on their way to buyers soon, the ViewSonic UltraWide monitor is likely to be the one that turns a majority of heads. This is thanks to a 34-inch display that’s backed by a 3440 x 1440 resolution. Perhaps an even more notable feature is that it offers 90-watt passthrough charging and a variety of ports that could sideline the need to buy a USB-C hub. I/O along the back includes Type-C, four USB-A, two HDMI, and a single DisplayPort.

That’s not all, however. ViewSonic has also unleashed 24- (VG2440V) and 27-inch (VG2740V) models with a built-in webcam. Exact specifications for the webcam remain unclear, but it likely tops out at 1080p since that will be the display resolution of both monitors. The last display on the list is a portable 15.6-inch 1080p monitor (VA1655). ViewSonic touts this unit as having an ultra-light design that weighs in at just over 1.5 pounds.

“As more flexible models of remote and hybrid work take shape, people need more diverse visual solutions. We acted promptly to meet this trend and actively expanded our VG and VA series, which are monitor series designed for both enterprise and home offices,” said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic.

Pricing and availability

ViewSonic has yet to officially announce specific release dates and pricing, but one display has already shown up at Amazon. While it can technically be ordered right now, ViewSonic’s 34-inch monitor (VG3456) is listed as “temporarily out of stock.” At least cost is made clear with Amazon listing it with a $609.99 price tag. ViewSonic plans to launch VG3456, VG2440V, and VG2740V sometime during Q2 2021, while VA1655 is slated for Q3 of this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

Kudos to ViewSonic for unleashing several displays that clearly embrace modern times within a rather short turnaround time. From a portable USB-C monitor to two units with a built-in webcam, it’s hard to argue that these offerings won’t satisfy the needs of many remote workers.

While the new ViewSonic UltraWide monitor has neither a built-in webcam nor a portable form factor, its expansive 34-inch display and built-in USB-C hub are bound to be welcomed with open arms. With Ethernet, USB-A, and a VESA-mount ready design, this unit could prove to be a contender for folks that work entirely from home.

