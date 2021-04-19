FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Backyard game sale from $25: Arcade basketball, Pickelball, and more up to 45% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 45% off spring/summer backyard games and more for the whole family. One standout here is the A11N Sports Basketball Shoot Game Set for $169.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one currently fetches $250 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $200 and is now at the best price we can find. It is made of 1.5-inch steel pipes with powder coating, a 4-inch thick MDF backboard, and a nylon ball return ramp alongside a foldable design so you can use it inside and out when the weather is nice. It houses eight game modes including both solo and 2-player action as well as buzzers, sound effects, and an LED scoring system. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below. 

Is the full-on arcade-style basketball setup a bit much for your setup? Franklin Sports Over The Door Basketball Hoop, ball included, for $25 Prime shipped and call it a day. This one can be hung just about anywhere and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. 

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s backyard game sale at Woot to score you’re ready for your family BBQs this summer. You’ll find Pickelball sets, bean bag toss, Cornhole, those giant wooden tower building games, and much more with deals starting from $24 Prime shipped

Swing by our home goods guide for discounted ways to tidy up the yard for the summer and be sure to check out today’s Home Depot tool and DIY sale at up to 50% off

More on the A11N Sports Basketball Shoot Game Set:

Sturdy 1 ½” steel pipes with powder coating make it last forever, more durable and solid than other similar games in the market. With the simple foldable design, it is only 3.2′ deep after folding, less space than you needed. Sturdy Dual Hoop, Large Scoreboard and 8 Game Options make the game more attractive and will bring you with loads of fun. Start your solo or battle with family and friends right away!

