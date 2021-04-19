The North Face, Marmot, Carhartt, more from $20 during Backcountry’s Spring Sale

The Backcountry Renew and Refresh Sale takes up to 30% off gear, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Carhartt, Outdoor Research, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Marmot Highlander Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $169 and originally were priced at $225. This jacket is is highly-packable and great for outdoor events. This style is available in an array of color options. It also has large pockets for added storage as well and an attached hood too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater Pullover $74 (Orig. $119)
- Patagonia Macro Puff Jacket $192 (Orig. $349)
- Marmot Highlander Down Jacket $169 (Orig. $225)
- Outdoor Research Prologue Jacket $116 (Orig. $179)
- Carhartt Workwear Pocket T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Free People Movement Love Tank $29 (Orig. $38)
- Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Pullover $83 (Orig. $119)
- The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt $112 (Orig. $149)
- The North Face Arctic Down Parka $180 (Orig. $299)
- Alo Yoga Cargo Leggings $110 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off rarely discounted styles from $40.
