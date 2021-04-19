Nike Flash Sale offers 40% off rarely discounted styles: Flyknit, Air Max, more

Nike is currently offering 40% off rarely discounted styles as part of its Spring Sale. Prices are as marked. Become a Nike+ members and receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Renew Run Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to just $43. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90. This style was designed to keep you moving with responsive cushioning that promotes a springy step. They also have specific groves on the outsole to help grip the ground and the mesh material also adds breathability. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 220 reviews. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out our latest guide to Nike’s Renew Program here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max 270 React Shoes $72 (Orig. $160)
- Renew Run Running Shoes $43 (Orig. $90)
- Epic React Flyknit 2 Shoes $90 (Orig. $150)
- Sky Force 3/4 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $85)
- Free x Metcon 2 Shoes $70 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Flex Experience RN 8 Running Shoes $38 (Orig. $65)
- Air Max Verona Sneakers $74 (Orig. $130)
- Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $99 (Orig. $120)
- Court Vintage Premium Sneakers $42 (Orig. $70)
- Air Max Up Shoes $87 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
