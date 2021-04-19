FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WD’s 8TB easystore external HDD stores it all at one of its best prices: $127 (Reg. up to $180)

-
mac accessoriesBest BuyBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Save now $128

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the WD easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $127.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $180 list price, our last mention of an 8TB external like this was $135 and today’s deal marks one of the best that we’ve tracked. Whether you need to keep a time machine backup of your Mac, store documents and videos from Windows, or just want to shuck it to place the drive in your NAS, the WD easystore is a great choice. With a built-in USB 3.0 interface, you can plug it directly into your computer as soon as it arrives to start enjoying the ample storage that 8TB delivers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need on-the-go storage? Well, check out WD’s Elements 5TB USB 3.0 External Portable Hard Drive for $102 on Amazon. While it’s not 8TB, this drive doesn’t require an external power source; instead, it only needs to be plugged into a USB port on your computer to function. This means you can take it with you on-the-go, allowing you work from anywhere while still accessing your data.

Now that you have storage set up, let’s turn our eyes to your smart home. Right now, you can secure your house from afar with Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera. It ties natively into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and delivers 2K video quality for just $30, which is down 25% from its normal going rate.

More about the WD easystore Desktop HDD:

Expand your PC storage with this WD easystore external desktop drive. The 8TB capacity accommodates an expanding media library, while the USB 3.0 interface offers data transfer speeds of up to 5GB/sec. for rapid file sharing. This WD easystore external desktop drive features an automatic backup software to ensure your files remain safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals WD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or...
Oculus Quest 2 VR headset bundle sees rare discount to ...
Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at...
Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale discounts HomePod mini b...
Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz Monito...
Bring some bass to the desktop: Klipsch Pro 2.1 THX Spe...
Bring home a new VANKYO projector for summer movie nigh...
Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this J...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More

Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD has up to 800MB/s transfer speeds at under $500

Learn More
36% off

Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, JVC 43-inch 1080p $128, more

From $99 Learn More
$300 off

Score Samsung’s 2-in-1 4K Galaxy Chromebook at new low of $499 (Save $300)

$499 Learn More

VariDesk’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights

Learn More
$47 off

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset bundle sees rare discount to $350 shipped ($397 value)

$350 Learn More
25% off

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash takes an extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, TOMS, more

From $10 Learn More
Save 28%

Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at $21.50, more from $19

From $19 Learn More