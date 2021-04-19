WD’s 8TB easystore external HDD stores it all at one of its best prices: $127 (Reg. up to $180)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the WD easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $127.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $180 list price, our last mention of an 8TB external like this was $135 and today’s deal marks one of the best that we’ve tracked. Whether you need to keep a time machine backup of your Mac, store documents and videos from Windows, or just want to shuck it to place the drive in your NAS, the WD easystore is a great choice. With a built-in USB 3.0 interface, you can plug it directly into your computer as soon as it arrives to start enjoying the ample storage that 8TB delivers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need on-the-go storage? Well, check out WD’s Elements 5TB USB 3.0 External Portable Hard Drive for $102 on Amazon. While it’s not 8TB, this drive doesn’t require an external power source; instead, it only needs to be plugged into a USB port on your computer to function. This means you can take it with you on-the-go, allowing you work from anywhere while still accessing your data.

Now that you have storage set up, let’s turn our eyes to your smart home. Right now, you can secure your house from afar with Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera. It ties natively into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and delivers 2K video quality for just $30, which is down 25% from its normal going rate.

More about the WD easystore Desktop HDD:

Expand your PC storage with this WD easystore external desktop drive. The 8TB capacity accommodates an expanding media library, while the USB 3.0 interface offers data transfer speeds of up to 5GB/sec. for rapid file sharing. This WD easystore external desktop drive features an automatic backup software to ensure your files remain safe.

