Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera falls to $30 (Save 25%), more in latest sale from $11

-
Anker
Save now From $11

Anker is back to start off the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a selection of charging essentials, smart home upgrades, and much more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam for $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFY8400 at checkout. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches the best price of the year, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Anker’s eufy indoor camera expands your HomeKit setup with 2K feeds for some added peace of mind or just keeping an eye on pets and more throughout the house. Connecting right to your Wi-Fi, notable features include motion alerts, AI person and pet detection, and two-way audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

To start off the week, Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 generator dropped to one of its lowest prices yet at $280. That’s alongside all of the price cuts in this up to 50% off Twelve South sale from $20.

eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

