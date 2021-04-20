FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

-
FashionCole Haan
60% off 30% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off sale as well as 30% off work-ready styles. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your shoe closet with deals on dress styles, sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Cole Haan Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign-up). Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Pinch Weekender Loafers that are currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are convenient because they slip right on and the cushioned insole also promotes all-day comfort. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and looks nice with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. Plus, you can choose four color options and rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Nike’s latest sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Sald...
Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas fr...
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash takes an extra 25% ...
The North Face, Marmot, Carhartt, more from $20 during ...
Nike Flash Sale offers 40% off rarely discounted styles...
Old Navy cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $1...
Jos. A. Bank takes up to 80% off hundreds of styles fro...
Timbuk2 2.0 Collection upgrades its best-selling backpa...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off dress shoes, sneakers, more from $40

from $40 Learn More
30% off

Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Event takes 30% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Learn More
25% off

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash takes an extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, TOMS, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, Swim Out, Plant Light Meter, more

FREE+ Learn More

Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series

Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

$16 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $20 or less movie bundle sale has The Godfather, Academy Award-winners, more

$20 or less Learn More
Review

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Learn More