DEWALT’s compact folding portable workbench upholds 1,000-pounds at 30% off, now $70

-
30% off $70

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) the DEWALT 33-inch Folding Portable Workbench for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $99 at Home Depot and today’s discount is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this workbench upholds 1,000-pounds, which is plenty for handling anything you can set on it. Setup only takes three seconds and allows it to be broken down just as quickly once the job is done. There’s a built-in carrying handle on the side, as well, which makes it easy to tote around from place to place. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save some cash with a pair of Metabo HPT Sawhorses. While they can uphold a combined 1,200-pounds, there’s no built-in workbench here. You’ll have to place wood across the top in order to use it as a work surface, but it also handles holding lumber for cutting or supporting anything you place on it during a job. Plus, it’s just $50, saving you an additional $20 from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing up to 29% off other DEWALT power tools right now. Every tool discounted is part of the 20V MAX battery platform, meaning a single battery can be used between all the tools for a simplified setup. There are quite a few options on sale, meaning there’s bound to be something discounted to expand your kit.

More about the DEWALT Folding Portable Workbench:

The Express Folding Workbench allows for all kinds of clamping applications due to its large work surface design. This workbench has a 1000 lbs. load capacity. Setup and folding takes only 3-seconds and allows for compact storage of folded product.

