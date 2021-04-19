FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, sanders, and other tools now up to 29% off from $97

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of DEWALT 20V MAX tools and combo kits headlined by its Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99. Shipping is available for free across the board. Normally fetching $139, you’re looking at 29% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. This 3-speed oscillating tool from DEWALT will upgrade your tool kit to tackle various jobs around the house this spring as you look to clear all of those home improvement projects off the list. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 customers. While this tool doesn’t come with a battery, it’s compatible with the rest of the DEWALT 20V MAX ecosystem, including all of the other tools and battery discounts below starting at $97.

Other notable DEWALT 20V MAX deals:

Don’t forget about all of the other notable discounts in Home Depot’s tool sale from this morning, which is taking up to 50% off. But then head over to our home goods guide for even more price cuts, including $400 off iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum, Rubbermaid’s 60-piece container set at $25, and more.

DEWALT Oscillating Multi-Tool features:

This 20V max cordless Brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool with Universal accessory adaptor includes two wood cutting blades to help get your project started. The DCS356 oscillating multi-tool has a powerful Brushless motor providing up to 57% more run time over a similar brushed tool. The 3-speed selector allows users to choose their speed setting based on application. 

