Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme kits are ideal for gaming, Plex servers, more at up to $420 off

From $689 $420 off

B&H currently offers the Intel NUC 9 NUC9i7QNX Extreme Kit for $718.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,140, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings, is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. This Intel NUC 9 Extreme system is just as ideal for everyday use as a compact desktop as it is for gaming, handling your Plex server needs, and more. Its 9th Gen i7 processor can be boosted up to 4.1GHz clock speeds and packs integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 on top of being able to slot in a dedicated GPU thanks to the double-wide PCIe 3.0 slot. There’s also room for two M.2 SSDs, as well as 64GB of RAM. To complete the package, there’s dual Thunderbolt 3 slots, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, four six USB 3.0 inputs, and an HDMI output. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, B&H is offering the more entry-level Intel NUC 9 NUC9i5QNX Extreme Kit at $689.14. Down from $999, you’re saving 31% with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen. This model sports much of the same overall design, connectivity, and features as the lead deal, but with only an i5 processor instead of the i7 noted above. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

In either case, neither of the NUC 9 Extreme Kits include the required SSDs or RAM. So a great way to use your savings would be picking up the Kingston A400 240G Internal M.2 SSD at $35 to kickstart your new NUC. Those looking to pick up some RAM could also grab this 8GB kit that will only run you $40. Each of these will leave you with plenty of cash from both of the discounted PCs today, giving you some flexibility to go for a larger SSD or more RAM should that more affordable recommendations not cut it.

Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit features:

Configure your own compact gaming build with the Intel NUC 9 NUC9i7QNX Extreme Kit. This kit houses a 9th Gen 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core processor, which can be boosted up to 4.1 GHz. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2666 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add two M.2 SSDs and an M.2 NVMe supported SSD. While visuals are handled by integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, you can opt for a dedicated GPU with the double-wide PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, which supports a graphics card with a max length of 8″.

