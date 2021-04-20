If you’re still using an older Wi-Fi 5 or 802.11ac router at home, it’s time to upgrade. Whether you need more bandwidth for wireless performance or better coverage to eliminate dead zones, TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 6 system is bound to be a worthwhile upgrade for your home. So, what all does the all-new TP-Link Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System deliver? Let’s take a deeper dive.

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 mesh system capable of 3.6Gb/s transfer speeds

Wi-Fi 6 is a powerful standard, capable of blazing fast transfer speeds. Given that Wi-Fi 6 can encompass several different speed ratings, it’s important to take a look at what the TP-Link Deco X68 is capable of.

Through its unique antenna array, the Deco X68 Wi-Fi system offers up to 3600Mb/s transfer rates across its wireless bands. This means that your devices have a large amount of bandwidth to use, providing full-speed data transfers for more than just one wireless device at a time. In a home with fast internet, like a 1Gbps connection, Wi-Fi 6 can make all the difference for wireless performance.

Personally, I just went from a Wi-Fi 5 setup to Wi-Fi 6 and have noticed a drastic difference. Even in my older Wi-Fi 5 devices, I’m now seeing speeds of up to 600Mb/s wirelessly, whereas I used to get capped at 250Mb/s when connected to Wi-Fi. So, upgrading to a system with more bandwidth not only helps more devices connect at once, but also can assist older machines with achieving faster network transfer speeds.

Dedicated backhaul helps when you can’t run Ethernet to nodes

While the best setup for any mesh network is to wire in your nodes using Ethernet, TP-Link designed the Deco X68 system to use a dedicated 5GHz backhaul channel for communication between the nodes. This allows for traffic passing from node to node to happen on a channel that doesn’t interfere with your standard network communication that your phone and laptop use.

Pricing and availability

TP-Link’s all-new Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 3.2Gb/s Mesh System will retail for $279.99 and is slated to be available on Amazon soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 is crucial in the modern smart home. Not only does it provide faster speeds to your wireless devices, but it also paves the way for more simultaneous connections. Once we start adding smart speakers, switches, plugs, and bulbs to every room, the average home will go from a dozen or so active connections to hundreds at one time, which is something older routers just can’t handle as well. So, if you’re looking for a solid upgrade to your home network, this is a great choice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!