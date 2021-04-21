FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Celebrate moms with the new adidas ‘Time to Give Back’ collection

-
FashionAdidas

adidas just added a collection just for moms called “Time to Give Back.” Be ready for Mother’s Day on May 9 with an array of gift ideas from adidas. There are over 260 gift ideas in this collection, with pricing starting from $7. Whether you’re looking to give comfort to their feet, help them get motivated to workout with stylish clothing, or looking to pamper her, this guide has at all. Plus, adidas Creator Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to catch all of our top picks from the adidas Mother’s Day Guide.

adidas quotes, “Whether they’d appreciate headspace, energy, calm or inspiration, we’ve gathered Mother’s Day gift ideas together, from running to training gear, accessories to fresh new looks, in a palette of pastel shades, floral designs or monochromatic statement pieces. These could be the best Mother’s Day gifts. The important thing is to choose based on what she’d appreciate most right now.

adidas Mother’s Day Shoes

One of our top picks that any mom will love for spring and summer is the adidas Cork Slides. This convenient style is great for a mom on the go, and they’re available in two color options. It’s an adidas best-selling style that pairs nicely with dresses, leggings, shorts, and more. This new style is also upgraded with a textured leather, and the slightly see-through rubber outsole adds to the distinctive look. You can find it for $100, and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars.

For the mom on the move, the adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are a perfect style for gifting. These lightweight shoes are also highly cushioned and flexible. This is great for moms who take stroller walks, park trips, workout sessions, and much more. You can choose from seven color options, and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. They’re also priced at $70.

Stylish Apparel for Mom’s

One trend that’s very popular for spring and summer is a tennis skirt, and it would make a great Mother’s Day gift idea. The adidas Tennis Match Skirt is priced at $55 and has flattering pleated details. The wide waistband also adds support, and the material is moisture-wicking. This style is available in three versatile color options and pairs nicely with tank tops, t-shirts, jackets, and more.

Finally, let your mom unwind with the Stella McCartney Yoga Mat. This cushioned yoga mat was designed for comfort, and it has a high-traction grip that helps your mat stay put. I also love the large handle that makes it convenient to carry. Rated 4.8/5 stars from adidas customers, and it’s priced at $60.

Also, be sure to check out the adidas x Zoe Saldana collection that just launched at Kohl’s in our guide here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches f...
H&M Clearance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds o...
Rockport takes 30% off full-price styles and 40% off ou...
Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + ...
Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $10 during Eastbay’...
Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Cro...
Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for...
Freshen up this summer with 60% off Macy’s vacati...
Show More Comments

Related

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12

Learn More

Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas from just $12: Leggings, tank tops, more

Learn More

Nordstrom Mother’s Day gift guide shares ideas under $25, more

Learn More

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

Learn More

Nixon’s new sport watch “The Heat” and spring arrivals to elevate your look

Learn More
20% off

Essentially FREE gift card credit from $20: Domino’s, Uber, adidas, Pet Smart, more

From $20 Learn More
35% off

Stock up on Gain flings! laundry pacs and dryer sheets from $3 Prime shipped (up to 35% off)

From $3 Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer is 50% off for today only at $50 shipped

$50 Learn More