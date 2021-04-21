adidas just added a collection just for moms called “Time to Give Back.” Be ready for Mother’s Day on May 9 with an array of gift ideas from adidas. There are over 260 gift ideas in this collection, with pricing starting from $7. Whether you’re looking to give comfort to their feet, help them get motivated to workout with stylish clothing, or looking to pamper her, this guide has at all. Plus, adidas Creator Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to catch all of our top picks from the adidas Mother’s Day Guide.

adidas quotes, “Whether they’d appreciate headspace, energy, calm or inspiration, we’ve gathered Mother’s Day gift ideas together, from running to training gear, accessories to fresh new looks, in a palette of pastel shades, floral designs or monochromatic statement pieces. These could be the best Mother’s Day gifts. The important thing is to choose based on what she’d appreciate most right now.“

adidas Mother’s Day Shoes

One of our top picks that any mom will love for spring and summer is the adidas Cork Slides. This convenient style is great for a mom on the go, and they’re available in two color options. It’s an adidas best-selling style that pairs nicely with dresses, leggings, shorts, and more. This new style is also upgraded with a textured leather, and the slightly see-through rubber outsole adds to the distinctive look. You can find it for $100, and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars.

For the mom on the move, the adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are a perfect style for gifting. These lightweight shoes are also highly cushioned and flexible. This is great for moms who take stroller walks, park trips, workout sessions, and much more. You can choose from seven color options, and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. They’re also priced at $70.

Stylish Apparel for Mom’s

One trend that’s very popular for spring and summer is a tennis skirt, and it would make a great Mother’s Day gift idea. The adidas Tennis Match Skirt is priced at $55 and has flattering pleated details. The wide waistband also adds support, and the material is moisture-wicking. This style is available in three versatile color options and pairs nicely with tank tops, t-shirts, jackets, and more.

Finally, let your mom unwind with the Stella McCartney Yoga Mat. This cushioned yoga mat was designed for comfort, and it has a high-traction grip that helps your mat stay put. I also love the large handle that makes it convenient to carry. Rated 4.8/5 stars from adidas customers, and it’s priced at $60.

Also, be sure to check out the adidas x Zoe Saldana collection that just launched at Kohl’s in our guide here.

