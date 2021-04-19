Kohl’s has just released the sporty-chic adidas x Zoe Saldana activewear collection and guess what: it’s all on sale. Choose from a selection of tees, tanks, shorts, sneakers, and more up to 33% off. While I try to keep the emphasis on feeling good over looking good when it comes to my workout regiment, it never hurts to know you’ll turn some heads on that morning jog. That’s why we’re going over our favorites from the newly dropped collection, so you can hit refresh on your summer sportswear and look as great as you feel. Head below the jump for more details, and our top activewear picks starting from $11.

adidas x Zoe Saldana

From battling interstellar villainy as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy to alien imperialism in James Cameron’s Avatar, the iconic Ms. Saldana is well-versed in what it takes to keep in superhero shape. But for those of us just looking to relish in that sweet spring weather coming on, there are tons of great picks for all shapes and sizes from Kohl’s. One of our top picks has to be these classic three stripe bike shorts down to $22.50. A snug, breathable fit that feature a high-waisted band and fall just above the knee so you can always feel secure in your runner’s best. Pair them with a simple tee, or elevate the fit with this low-impact racerback sports bra for $26.

If you love pushing yourself to the limit and want an even lighter, more breathable build, then take a peek at the French Terry cut of these shorts, also just $22.50. They come in three colorways, though I’m still partial to the classic black halo ivory, and are currently available up to 3X sizing. And for a bolder addition to your closet, snag these plus size 7/8 tights in two eye-catching prints and up to 4X sizing for $41, down from $55.

New releases from $11

Here’s the fit that keeps me up at night: these luscious wild teal halo ivory leggings, the matching cropped sweatshirt with acid yellow accents, and the exclusive grand court sneakers in white cherry metallic, all at 25% off. The vibrant colors and patterning of the Zoe Saldana adidas collection has me rearing for those long summer mornings where it’s just you and the pavement, sunshine and swaying trees cheering you on as you burst through your personal finish line. But these tropical prints aren’t the only standouts among today’s new releases.

Other notable activewear deals:

Whatever you decide, you can wrap it all up in this convertible middie backpack on sale for $36. Ready for class, the gym, or any summer emprise, this spacious go-bag comes in three distinct colorways. I’m partial to the iridescent charm of “clear lilac purple,” but you can’t go wrong with utility black. Of course, you can always go surf the collection yourself to find out what’s calling to you this sunlit season. Who knows; you might even pair it with the world’s first sneaker crafted from mushroom leather.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!