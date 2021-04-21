Save $300 off Juiced Scorpion X powerful new moped-style ebike: $1899

Ebikes are still hard to get your hands on so it is exciting that not only does Juiced have their exciting new moped style ebike in stock but they are also offering a big discount. Juiced is offering $200 off as an introductory price and $100 more off using code LIVE at checkout using for a total savings of $300. The $1899 offer ends May 1st and stock is limited so you might want to giddy up.

The gorgeous Juiced Scorpion X has a 750W motor but real world peak output is over double that which will get you up to 28mph in a hurry (and beyond in “race” mode). The battery weighs in at 15Ah and 52V for a total of 780Wh giving riders 55 miles of total range with pedal assist. The Scorpion X’s slightly bigger brother, the Hyperscorpion, was Electrek’s ebike of the year and is reviewed here.

Juiced Scorpion X specs:

Motor: 1,000W Nominal ( >1.6kW peak) Bafang RetorBlade rear hub motor

1,000W Nominal ( >1.6kW peak) Bafang RetorBlade rear hub motor Top speed: 31.5 mph (50.7 km/h), as tested

31.5 mph (50.7 km/h), as tested Range: Up to 70 miles (112 km) on pedal-assist or closer to half that on throttle

Up to 70 miles (112 km) on pedal-assist or closer to half that on throttle Battery: 52V 15Ah 780Wh (removable and lockable)

52V 15Ah 780Wh (removable and lockable) Weight : 102 lb (46 kg)

: 102 lb (46 kg) Max load: 275 lb (125 kg)

275 lb (125 kg) Wheels : 20 inches with 4-inch fat tires, mag-style cast wheels

: 20 inches with 4-inch fat tires, mag-style cast wheels Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes (180 mm rotors)

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes (180 mm rotors) Front suspension : Hydraulic fork with adjustable pre-load, compression, and lockout

: Hydraulic fork with adjustable pre-load, compression, and lockout Rear suspension: Swingarm with dual adjustable spring coilover shocks

Swingarm with dual adjustable spring coilover shocks Extras: Moped seat, included rear rack, included fenders, large LED headlight, advanced matrix LCD battery meter, kickstand, USB charging, Shimano 8-speed drivetrain

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!