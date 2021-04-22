Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for the first time at $90

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger for $89.99 shipped when code EARTHDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $100, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release and is subsequently a new all-time low. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save even more when you opt for the Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $55 instead. This alternative ditches the official MagSafe features, but will still provide much of the same effortless charging found above. With a similar design to the Belkin model, Satechi’s version delivers a 7.5W main pad that magnetically holds your iPhone 12 in place and a 5W Qi pad below keeps AirPods topped off. Rated 4+ stars.

But if charging more than two devices at a time is going to come in handy, ditch the MagSafe design and check out the deals we spotted earlier on mophie Qi wireless charging stations from $95. With both 4-in-1 and 3-in-1 designs on sale, you’ll be able to save as much as 32%. Or just head over to our smartphone guide for even more discounts.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!