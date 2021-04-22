Honeywell smart thermostats are up to 25% off for Earth Day starting at $100

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the best price of the year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Bringing Honeywell’s smart thermostat to your heating and cooling setup is a great way to beat the summer heat, not to mention to take advantage of energy savings with automations and schedules. On top of Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings support, the included room sensor can help it automatically adjust to keep a room the desired temperature. There’s also a touchscreen display to complete the package for manually adjusting settings. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat for $99.99. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in over 2-months and marks the second-best price of the year. This smart thermostat from Honeywell will integrate with your Alexa and Assistant setups much the same, as well as Siri, but lacks the bundled temperature sensor and more sleek design. There is however a 4.2/5 star rating from over 2,900 customers to complete the package.

Or just skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $45 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat. Otherwise, give our smart home guide a look instead.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat features:

Extend your thermostats reach beyond the hallway. Now, your thermostat can know the temperature in any room like your bedroom – to help make the room more comfortable for a great nights sleep. Control any room with Smart Room Sensors. When you add Smart Room Sensors to your system, you can prioritize living areas during the day and bedrooms at night. Comfort where you want it and when you need it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!