One of the perks of working from home is that in many instances you can set your office up just the way you like. Not just with your favorite furniture, but also sleek-looking hardware and peripherals. For some, new Forest and Arctic Camo styles of the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse styles could prove to be a visual upgrade for their workspace. Features are in line with the lineup of Microsoft’s standard and vibrant Bluetooth mouse variants, meaning users can expect 12-month battery life, a modern shape, and more. Continue reading for additional details.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse gives your desk a few splashes of color

Microsoft’s Bluetooth Mouse lineup has been colorful for quite some time, but the two latest variants take things a step further by embracing a mixture of colors to deliver a camouflage aesthetic. The Arctic style is a mixture of varying white and gray colors while the Forest unit takes things a step further by including not only a variety of green hues, but also a bright orange scroll wheel.

Some folks swear by USB dongles for wirelessly pairing a mouse and keyboard, but Bluetooth has always been a no-brainer for me. This rings especially true now that a majority of PCs, Chromebooks, and MacBooks have made it a standard feature. New and old styles of Microsoft’s Bluetooth Mouse will pair nicely with them all, and you won’t need to sacrifice a USB port.

Wireless connectivity requires some sort of power, and as with preceding units, the new colors will only need a single AA battery. Best of all, a power-efficient design means you won’t have to find a replacement for roughly 12 months. The Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse measures 100.4 x 58.2 x 38.3mm and weighs 78 grams once a battery has been added.

Pricing and availability

Unsurprisingly, the new Forest and Arctic Camo colorways cost more than other styles of the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse. Instead of $15-20, you’ll need to set aside $24.99 for either of the new variants. No matter which offering you choose, there will be a bit of a wait since each is currently in pre-order status. The good news is that these are slated to ship on May 18, less than a month away.

9to5Toys’ Take

Microsoft nailed it with these styles. I am generally not a fan of the look of camouflage, but I think both Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse colorways look great. Arctic styling is great for all-white setups and I love that the Forest Camo has a bright orange accent color on the scroll wheel.

The universal shape paired with build quality that thousands of customers love make Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse a prime candidate for this stylish makeover. These haven’t even shipped yet, and I’m already curious what other styles Microsoft could end up shipping down the road.

