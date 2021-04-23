FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $13

-

This weekend only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, ASICS, adidas, Columbia, The North Face, Walter Hagen, and many more top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nike Dry-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $27. For comparison, this polo shirt is regularly priced at $65. Just in time for golf season, this polo is infused with stretch to help your golf swing and the material is moisture-wicking. The Dri-FIT material also dries quickly and you can choose from five versatile color options. This style also looks nice with shorts, khaki pants, or jeans alike. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below the jump and check out the Eddie Bauer flash sale that’s going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

