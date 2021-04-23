Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13, today only

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers spring tees and tank tops from just $13. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Resolution Short-Sleeve T-Shirt for men. This style is currently marked down to $13 and originally was priced at $30. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can pair it with jeans, shorts, joggers, khaki pants, and more. You can choose from an array of color options and the fabric is moisture-wicking for added comfort. It also has odor control, which helps to make you feel confident and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

