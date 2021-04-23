Home Depot refreshes your office with up to 25% off desks, ergonomic chairs, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off a selection of home office upgrades from top brands like Walker Edison, Merax, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and curbside pickup is also available, as well. Throughout today’s sale, you’ll find a collection of desks, standing workstations, shelves, and other ways to refresh your office. Whether you’re setting into a permanent work from home setup or if that spring cleaning mindset has you just wanting to spruce things up, there are plenty of discounts worth locking in. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable Home Depot office deals include:

Then be sure to shop all of the discounts today right here for other ways to renovate the home office. Otherwise, give our home goods guide a look for plenty of other ways to get in the spring cleaning mindset without having to pay full price.

Walker Edison Writing Desk features:

Get more done with this farmhouse metal and wood desk. The simple tabletop this rustic writing desk offers is a great place to plan your schedule, finish homework, or work on a computer. Its also a great hub to store electronics thanks to the two cubbies that both include cord management options, so you can easily charge your devices when theyre not in use. This country style desk features industrial accents with metal angle brackets, Xs on the sides, and a low wrap around bar for extra support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!