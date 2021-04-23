FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot refreshes your office with up to 25% off desks, ergonomic chairs, more

-
Home GoodsHome DepotWalker Edison
Shop now 25% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off a selection of home office upgrades from top brands like Walker Edison, Merax, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and curbside pickup is also available, as well. Throughout today’s sale, you’ll find a collection of desks, standing workstations, shelves, and other ways to refresh your office. Whether you’re setting into a permanent work from home setup or if that spring cleaning mindset has you just wanting to spruce things up, there are plenty of discounts worth locking in. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable Home Depot office deals include:

Then be sure to shop all of the discounts today right here for other ways to renovate the home office. Otherwise, give our home goods guide a look for plenty of other ways to get in the spring cleaning mindset without having to pay full price.

Walker Edison Writing Desk features:

Get more done with this farmhouse metal and wood desk. The simple tabletop this rustic writing desk offers is a great place to plan your schedule, finish homework, or work on a computer. Its also a great hub to store electronics thanks to the two cubbies that both include cord management options, so you can easily charge your devices when theyre not in use. This country style desk features industrial accents with metal angle brackets, Xs on the sides, and a low wrap around bar for extra support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Walker Edison

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Convection Ove...
Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle...
Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-...
Put this unique Kikkerland Storm Glass functional art p...
Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set d...
Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother no...
Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives t...
Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock plunges to $5...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Freshen up your media center with Home Depot Spring Savings from $72 (Save 20%)

From $72 Learn More
Reg. $130

Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives to $95.50 (Reg. $130)

$95.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $59 (Reg. $80)

Under $59 Learn More

New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230

Order Now! Learn More
Save now

Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with Oscar-winning flicks for $10 or less

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, more

$20 Learn More
Shop now

Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13, today only

$13 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More