Express takes extra 50% off clearance from $20: Dress clothes, shoes, more

-
FashionExpress
50% off From $20

For a limited time only, Express takes extra 50% off for up to 70% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on dress pants, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Customer receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 9-inch Performance Shorts for men. These shorts are currently marked down to just $23 and to compare, they’re regularly priced at $65. You can choose from an array of color options and the 9-inch length is timeless to wear for years to come. I also love that this style is infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. Plus, they’re moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off spring-ready styles.

