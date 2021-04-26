FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry offers 40% off spring-ready styles + free shipping: Boat shoes, loafers, more

-
FashionSperry
40% off + free shipping

For a limited time only, Sperry is offering 40% off must-have styles including boat shoes, loafers, sandals, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks for men includes the Original Cross Lace Seersucker Boat Shoes that are perfect for warm weather. This style is currently marked down to $57 and originally went for $95. These boat shoes will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and features a cushioned insole for added comfort. The slip-on design is also a breeze when heading out the door and it has a 360-degree lacing system to promote support. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

