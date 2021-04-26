FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PAXCESS’ 200W portable power station sports a 30W USB-C port + much more at low of $135

-
AmazonGreen DealswootPaxcess
New low $135

Woot via Amazon is offering the PAXCESS 200W Portable Power Station for $134.99 shipped. Down from its $180 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and saves you 25% from its regular going rate. Having just returned from a week in the mountains, getting away this spring is just the thing to help reset after the crazy year that we’ve had. While I didn’t camp out under the stars, this portable power station is perfect for those who will brave the great outdoors. It features a 110V AC outlet that delivers 200W, as well as a 30W USB-C port, QuickCharge USB-A plugs, and more to power your devices. The massive 230Wh/62400mAh capacity is capable of running your gear all night long, making it ready to recharge the next day via solar panels for an off-grid lifestyle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This portable power station is a bit smaller, but also more budget-friendly at the same time. It comes in at $110 on Amazon, which is $25 below today’s lead deal. With a 151Wh/40800mAh capacity, it still offers a 200W AC output and three USB ports. However, it’s missing the 30W USB-C hookup, so do keep that in mind.

If you’re just needing to power smartphones and tablets, well, our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup, and subsequent guide, are the place you should look first. Right now, we’re tracking a number of smartphone power deals, including Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station at $16, which is a 33% discount from its normal going rate.

More about the PAXCESS 200W Portable Power Station:

  • Paxcess ROCKMAN 200 powerful portable generator to keep you going for days, pure sine wave 110V AC outlets deliver stable 200W power for charging your small devices from laptops, tablets, smartphones to Gropros, Drones, Cameras, refrigerators, lights, speakers, TVs, CPAP machines, etc.
  • 230Wh/62400mAh large capacity, packed in a small size is ready for hours of use when camping or supporting your CPAP during power outages, Perfect for home use, off the grid life, travel, hunting, fishing, van life, cave exploration.
  • Quick charge USB 3.0 port and 30W Type C PD port for 40% faster charge, The Paxcess Rockman 200 portable generator Meets the power supply needs for all your PD devices, from smartphones to laptops, at top speed – revive your MacBook Pro in only 3-4 hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot Paxcess

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, ...
Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cam...
Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSon...
Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your...
Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google ...
Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping see...
Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new A...
Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset falls to...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Run your campsite with a 289Wh portable power station at $70 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town on Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter at a low of $398, more

Learn More

Green Deals: This 250Wh portable power station runs your gear off-grid at $145, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Light your closet with this rechargeable motion-sensing LED kit at $9, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Learn More

Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More
Reg. $70

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, this 4-qt. Victoria is $28 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

$28 Learn More