PAXCESS’ 200W portable power station sports a 30W USB-C port + much more at low of $135

Woot via Amazon is offering the PAXCESS 200W Portable Power Station for $134.99 shipped. Down from its $180 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and saves you 25% from its regular going rate. Having just returned from a week in the mountains, getting away this spring is just the thing to help reset after the crazy year that we’ve had. While I didn’t camp out under the stars, this portable power station is perfect for those who will brave the great outdoors. It features a 110V AC outlet that delivers 200W, as well as a 30W USB-C port, QuickCharge USB-A plugs, and more to power your devices. The massive 230Wh/62400mAh capacity is capable of running your gear all night long, making it ready to recharge the next day via solar panels for an off-grid lifestyle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This portable power station is a bit smaller, but also more budget-friendly at the same time. It comes in at $110 on Amazon, which is $25 below today’s lead deal. With a 151Wh/40800mAh capacity, it still offers a 200W AC output and three USB ports. However, it’s missing the 30W USB-C hookup, so do keep that in mind.

If you’re just needing to power smartphones and tablets, well, our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup, and subsequent guide, are the place you should look first. Right now, we’re tracking a number of smartphone power deals, including Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station at $16, which is a 33% discount from its normal going rate.

More about the PAXCESS 200W Portable Power Station:

Paxcess ROCKMAN 200 powerful portable generator to keep you going for days, pure sine wave 110V AC outlets deliver stable 200W power for charging your small devices from laptops, tablets, smartphones to Gropros, Drones, Cameras, refrigerators, lights, speakers, TVs, CPAP machines, etc.

230Wh/62400mAh large capacity, packed in a small size is ready for hours of use when camping or supporting your CPAP during power outages, Perfect for home use, off the grid life, travel, hunting, fishing, van life, cave exploration.

Quick charge USB 3.0 port and 30W Type C PD port for 40% faster charge, The Paxcess Rockman 200 portable generator Meets the power supply needs for all your PD devices, from smartphones to laptops, at top speed – revive your MacBook Pro in only 3-4 hours.

