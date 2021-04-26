FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (36% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
38% off From $7

MpowTech (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station for $16.24 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, is $4 under our previous mention, and marking the best price since November. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. There’s a Qi stand that can refuel Android devices at 10W, as well as 7.5W for iPhones. That’s on top of a slot for your Apple Watch and an AirPods dock. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.

Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only oneUSB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, ...
Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cam...
Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSon...
PAXCESS’ 200W portable power station sports a 30W...
Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your...
Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google ...
Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping see...
Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new A...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

From $3 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 32%

Save up to 32% on mophie Qi wireless charging stations from $95

From $95 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $9 Learn More
Save 40%

Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank has a built-in Qi pad at $36 (Save 40%), more

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $70

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, this 4-qt. Victoria is $28 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

$28 Learn More
Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More