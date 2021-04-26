Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (36% off), more

MpowTech (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station for $16.24 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, is $4 under our previous mention, and marking the best price since November. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. There’s a Qi stand that can refuel Android devices at 10W, as well as 7.5W for iPhones. That’s on top of a slot for your Apple Watch and an AirPods dock. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.
Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only oneUSB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!
