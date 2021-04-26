Many of us wield not only a smartphone, but also a pair of wireless earbuds and perhaps a smartwatch. This is part of the reason that all-in-one charging stations have blown up in popularity over the last several years. The latest Apple-focused offering to cross our radar is STM ChargeTree Swing. It packs wireless charging capabilities for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Qi-enabled AirPods. ChargeTree Swing differentiates itself from many competitors by tightly integrating all of its functionality into a compact design that’s ready to minimize the clutter found on nearly any nightstand. Continue reading to learn more.

STM ChargeTree Swing compactly refuels an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

STM is an Australian brand that’s been selling tech accessories since 1998. While not incredibly well-known, it makes a variety of gear ranging from backpacks to laptop sleeves, cases, and more. The new STM ChargeTree Swing isn’t the company’s first stab at all-in-one charging. In many regards, the latest release mirrors much of what has been available for about a year.

The primary difference is a fold-away Apple Watch charger that is made with Nightstand Mode in mind. Power for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch is supplied over USB-C cable that plugs into the back. Behind the Apple Watch and iPhone chargers, there’s a resting place for AirPods or another pair of Qi-enabled earbuds to be refueled. STM ChargeTree Swing relies on Qi for topping off smartphones as well, bypassing MagSafe this time around.

Pricing and availability

The new STM ChargeTree Swing is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Pricing is set at $79.95, a cost that mirrors what the company charged for its previous release. Placing a pre-order should ensure delivery on or shortly after the official May 7 launch date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anyone that owns an iPhone 12 may be disappointed that STM ChargeTree Swing sticks with traditional Qi charging stand instead of MagSafe. While this move may seem like an oversight, I would argue that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as this allows ChargeTree Swing to work with previous-generation iPhones and Android devices alike.

A clean design, 3-in-1 charging abilities, and a Nightstand Mode ready layout for Apple Watch will likely make STM ChargeTree Swing a compelling solution for many. The compact nature of this all-in-one unit makes it a prime candidate for travel, so I’d love to see a fold-flat style debut to make it a cinch to throw in a backpack.

