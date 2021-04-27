FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Mucinex Gold Box takes up to 55% off cold and flu medicine from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Mucinex cold and flu medicine. With prices starting at $8, everything will ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Even though cold season is beginning to come to an end with spring weather rolling in across the country, now is a great time to stock up for the winter or just to hold you over in case one of those last-minute colds pops up to round out the school year. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from cough suppressants nasal congestion relief to night time medicines and more. Everything also comes backed by 4+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

Notable Mucinex cold and flu medicine deals

But if you’re looking for some supplements that help boost your strength rather than fighting back a cold, be sure to check out these ongoing MyProtein Impact Whey discounts. Matching the best prices of the year, you can score a 6.6-pound pack of the brand’s popular workout supplement for $30.

Mucinex Chest Congestion features:

Mucinex Maximum Strength 12-Hour Chest Congestion Medicine Expectorant Tablets! Only Mucinex has an extended release bi-layer tablet to deliver maximum-strength congestion relief. The first layer is absorbed quickly by your body for fast-acting relief. The other layer dissolves slowly to continue relieving your chest congestion for 12 hours. Mucinex Maximum Strength contains 1200 mg of Guaifenesin bi-layer tablets and helps relieve chest congestion alone with thinning and loosening mucus.

