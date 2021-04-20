MyProtein Impact Whey matching best price of the year: 6.6-lbs. for $30 shipped (Reg. $90)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its popular Impact Whey for $30 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-pound packages to your cart from this page (can mix and match flavors) and use code IWP at checkout. Regularly $30 a pop, or $90 for three 3.3-pound packages, today’s offer is $60 in savings, a perfect chance to stock up and the lowest we can find. This is also about as low as this quantity gets and one of the best prices we have tracked this year. It contains up to 21-grams of protein per serving and is “ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value.” This mixture also has 1-gram of fat and just 1-gram of sugar as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Now clearly, if you haven’t tried the MyProtein whey just yet, it might be smarter to go with a smaller portion from $10 to give it a try. However, you’ll also want to check out our ongoing Orgain organic protein deals for options from just $17 to save some cash as well.

Go refresh your runners in today’s New Balance sale at up to 75% off, along with the rest of the workout apparel deals here. Then dive into this morning’s Gold Box home workout gear sale, score yourself some discounted Muscle Milk shakes at 50% off, and head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more including these adventure-ready knives and multi-tools from $7 and yesterday’s workout from home gear roundup starting from just $10.

More on MyProtein impact Whey:

Premium whey packed with 21g of protein per serving, for the everyday protein you need from a quality source. And where does this whey come from? The same cows that produce your milk and cheese — simply filtered, evaporated, and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!