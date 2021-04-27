FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wali’s fully-adjustable gas monitor mount returns to Amazon low at $28 shipped (20% off)

-
20% off $28

Wali Electric (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Premium Gas Spring Fully Adjustable Monitor Mount for $28.04 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low and is the best available. Taking your display off its included stand and placing it on a monitor arm is a sure-fire way to tidy up your desk. It helps remove clutter below your screen and allows you to easily articulate the monitor exactly where you need it. Plus, this model supports up to 32-inch displays weighing up to 17.6-pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you used to have a display mounted on an arm and need to return it back to a normal stand, then we have you covered. This stand features a VESA mount so you can place a display anywhere, even if it’s not on the edge of a desk. It’s available for $25.50 on Amazon, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal.

Looking for a high-quality display for your desk? Well, right now we’re tracking a deal that makes the Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor $600, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. Featuring a 27-inch size, 1440p resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate, this is a great option for any high-end desk setup.

More about the Wali Premium Monitor Mount:

  • Fully Adjustable: The gas spring stand can tilt +35°/-35°, swivel +90°/-90°, and rotate 360°. Max height is up to 23.62″, and max extension is up to 18.34″.
  • Double Benefits: Double efficiency and productivity to make working or relaxing that much more comfortable
  • Sturdy Construction: High-grade material C-Clamp, grommet base, and VESA plate ensures a strong and stable connection with your desk and monitor screen

