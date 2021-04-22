FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s ultra-smooth Raptor Gaming Monitor returns to all-time low at $600 (Save $100)

-
$100 off $600

Amazon offers the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. That saves you $100 off the usual price, and matches the all-time low. Ideal for gamers and creators, you can enjoy a rich array of color, contrast, and super-dark blacks with its 2560 x 1440p screen and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut. Never take your eye off the prize thanks to that 1ms response and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Unusually high for a WQHD monitor at this price range, say goodbye to getting tripped up by lag and screen tearing. All balanced on an aluminum stand with built-in cord-management and RGB lighting on the trim. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 300 satisfied customers.

If you don’t mind sacrificing some hyper-realness and a smidge of response time, you can save a ton and boost your refresh rate with this curved 27-inch monitor from Sceptre for $230. Backed by a gorgeous 95% sRGB color spectrum, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an immersive, 1080p curved picture, you experience gameplay beyond the realm of a typical monitor. Of course, it works just as well for everyday use as well. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 reviews.

If you’re looking for a mobile solution to your premium gaming needs, you can score the 2020 Razer Blade 15 for $400 off the list price. Or round out your new battlestation with Corsair’s Haptic gaming hedset down to $80, this RGB Alienware keyboard for $30 off, and even a new adjustable-height desk down to $281 shipped. And you can find all of these and more in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor features:

  • 27” WQHD (2560×1440) IPS-Grade display for incredible detail and picture clarity
  • Fast 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth and crisp image
  • 95% DCI-P3 color Gamut and HDR400 support for a rich, vibrant spectrum of color
  • Solid aluminum base with Razer Chroma RGB & built-in cable management – Display cables included
  • Razer Synapse integration to control settings and connect to your battle station

