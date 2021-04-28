BLACK+DECKER’s 4-tool combo kit jumpstarts your DIY journey this spring at $93 (Reg. $148)

Lowe’s is offering the BLACK+DECKER 4-Tool 20V MAX Combo Kit for $93.08 shipped. Down from its normal $148 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months and is the best available. This kit is part of the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX system so you can easily swap your batteries between tools. The drill/driver features an 11 position clutch with an LED light to illuminate your working area, and the 5.5-inch circular saw is great for using in tight spaces. The reciprocating saw makes quick work of demo day, and the work light can run for up to 70-hours on a single charge. Plus, you’ll get two batteries, a charger, and more with today’s purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget, picking up BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX drill/driver is a great starting point for your DIY journey. It’s available for $42 at Amazon and delivers a function that we all need when handling projects around the house. Plus, it starts your tool collection journey on the 20V MAX battery platform from BLACK+DECKER.

Finish bolstering your DIY kit with a 4-in-1 stud finder. We found a great deal yesterday that takes $10 off one from TACKLIFE. It’s available for $20, which is a great deal when you consider what all it does. Not only will it find a standard wood stud, but it also features metal stud finding, deep scanning, and even the ability to spot electrical wiring.

More about the BLACK+DECKER Tool Combo Kit:

Part of the black+decker 20V max* battery system and 2 batteries doubles the runtime for larger projects and less down time

Drill / Driver features an 11 position clutch with a LED work light to illuminate the work surface

Circular saw features a high torque motor with a 5-1/2″ blade

Reciprocating saw features 3000Spm motor, 7/8″ stroke length and tool-free blade changes

LED work ight offers 70 Lumens for up to 11 hours of runtime

