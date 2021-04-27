FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TACKLIFE’s 4-in-1 stud finder alerts you to live wires + much more at $20 on Amazon (Save $10)

AlicE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE 4-in-1 Stud Finder for $19.79 Prime shipped with the code FX9YEH46 at checkout. Down $10 from its normal going rate of $30, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this isn’t just a wooden stud finder, but it also assists in locating metal studs, live electrical wires, as well as deep scans to find things that are normally hidden. The display shows you exactly what’s behind your drywall, so you never put a screw somewhere it shouldn’t be. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, what’s a stud finder without a quality tape measure? The tape that I choose to keep in my DIY kit is from FastCap and does quite a bit for its budget-focused $8 self. You’ll find that it spans 16-feet, but instead of reading inches on one side and metric on the other, it features imperial measurements on both. This reversed design makes it simple to read everything down to 1/16-inch thanks to the fractioned numbers printed on the tape. Plus, there’s a built-in scratchpad for writing and pencil sharpener so you always have one at the ready.

Once you find the studs, use Bosch’s 30-foot Self-Balancing Laser Level to ensure everything is perfectly straight on the wall. It’s down to $42 right now, which is a 30% discount from its normal going rate. Designed to project level laser lines on the wall and ceiling, both vertically and horizontally, you’ll easily be able to keep pictures, mirrors, or tiles straight and when mounting them.

More about the TACKLIFE Stud Finder:

  • TACKLIFE stud finder DMS03 equipped with four scanning modes for wood, beam, joist, ferrous metals, AC wires and deeply embedded objects behind floor, ceiling, wall.
  • Stud mode detects wooden beams and joists up to 1.5 inches (38 mm). Metal mode detects pipe, rebar, aluminum up to 4.0 inches (100mm) and non-ferrous metals up to 3.15 inches (80mm).Live AC wires up to 2 inches (50mm). Accuracy rate increased from 80% to 98%!
  • Instead of the traditional LCD screen, TACKLIFE DMS03 stud sensor equipped HD DISPLAY SCREEN which could show scan modes, detection depth, detection strength, battery level clearly. The signal light shows green when the detector get ready, as getting closed to the center of stud, the indicator will turn yellow to red.

