Runners, rejoice: Brooks’ new spring arrivals will boost your workouts

Brooks’ new spring arrivals will have runners rejoicing. With all of the features you need to take your run farther, you will love trying out one of these new running shoes and apparel options. They also have new apparel and accessories that are great for Mother’s Day gifting. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Brooks Running Shoes

One of the most notable new arrivals from Brooks is the Hyperion Tempo Running Shoes. With their lightest structure ever, these shoes will have you feeling like you’re running on a cloud. They were designed to have great energy return, which helps to give you a springy step. It’s said that the supportive design helps to keep you in your stride so you can run and recover faster as well. You can find them in a men’s or women’s sizing and four color options, too. Plus, they can be worn on the road, trail, or treadmill and are priced at $150.

Another running shoe that’s new for Brooks this spring is the Adrenaline GTS 21 style, priced at $130. These shoes were designed to give you your smoothest ride yet, with supportive cushioning from heel to toe. Designed for both men and women alike, this style is also made out of engineered mesh material to keep you breathable when your runs warm up. With over 500 reviews from Brooks customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Running Apparel for Spring

For men, the Canopy Jacket is a great option for spring, especially if you like to run outdoors. This jacket is lightweight and water-resistant. The bright coloring will help you stay visible in low lighting, and it features a stay-put fit so you can run free of distractions.

Still on the hunt for a Mother’s Day gift? The Chaser 5-inch Running Shorts are a great option for the runner in your life. The 5-inch design is flattering, and this style is updated with a new wider, smoother waistband for added comfort, as well as a drawstring for security and adjustability. They’re available in several color options and priced at $58.

You will also want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

