This rechargeable LED flashlight outputs 3,650-lumens of brightness at a 2021 low of $40

ThruNite Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WOWTAC A5 3,650-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $39.96 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s deal saves you 20% and is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. You’ll find that this flashlight offers up to 3,650-lumens of brightness, which will easily light up any scene. There are multiple lighting modes here, including low, medium, high, turbo, strobe, and more. The waterproof design means you can use it in any weather condition, and the rechargeable battery delivers up to 46-hours of light on a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Take your flashlight from today’s lead deal with you whenever you go for a ride on your new GOTRAX Shift S1 electric bike. It’s on sale for $499 right now, which is a new low that we’ve tracked. Plus, once you arrive home, enjoy an upgraded curb appeal with some solar-powered LED lights for just $15.50.

WOWTAC A5 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

Powered by a CREE XHP 70 LED the A5 produces up to 3650 lumens with a beam distance of 767 ft / 234 m. Floodlight design creates a wide and balanced beam spill.

Powered by a rechargeable 5000mAh 26650 cell, A5 features Built-In 2A USB charging and a battery level indicator so you know when it’s time to top up. ( Battery and charging cable included )

One side button switch design provides easy one hand operation to cycle through brightness levels, and single click for the light on/off so you have complete control of the output, excellent for law enforcement and security officers.

