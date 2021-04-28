Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar-powered LED spotlights for $15.50

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar-powered LED Landscape Lights for $15.49 Prime shipped with the code 49JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 list price, today’s deal saves you $15 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light delivers 650-lumens of brightness to add dramatic lighting to your home’s landscape. Given that they’re solar-powered, you won’t ever have to change the battery or run wires to these lights. There are also two different modes, either dusk to dawn in low or high light mode. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to JESLED’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

If you’re heading outside to work on the yard you just placed LED lighting in, check out the deals we’ve found on DEWALT’s lawn tools. Featuring electric trimmers, blowers, and other gear at up to 30% off, you won’t want to miss this sale. There’s plenty to see, so swing by our roundup for all the details on how you can save.

More about theJESLED Solar LED Landscape Light:

Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs). JESLED outdoor landscape spot lights solar powered can automatically detect changes in the brightness outside. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from charging mode to glowing mode without motion detection (Auto On in the evening / Auto Off in the daytime).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!