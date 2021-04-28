FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar-powered LED spotlights for $15.50

-
AmazonGreen DealsJESLED
New low $15.50

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar-powered LED Landscape Lights for $15.49 Prime shipped with the code 49JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 list price, today’s deal saves you $15 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light delivers 650-lumens of brightness to add dramatic lighting to your home’s landscape. Given that they’re solar-powered, you won’t ever have to change the battery or run wires to these lights. There are also two different modes, either dusk to dawn in low or high light mode. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to JESLED’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

If you’re heading outside to work on the yard you just placed LED lighting in, check out the deals we’ve found on DEWALT’s lawn tools. Featuring electric trimmers, blowers, and other gear at up to 30% off, you won’t want to miss this sale. There’s plenty to see, so swing by our roundup for all the details on how you can save.

More about theJESLED Solar LED Landscape Light:

Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs). JESLED outdoor landscape spot lights solar powered can automatically detect changes in the brightness outside. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from charging mode to glowing mode without motion detection (Auto On in the evening / Auto Off in the daytime).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

JESLED

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This rechargeable LED flashlight outputs 3,650-lumens o...
Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch ...
Amazon offers Dickies Men’s T-Shirt for $10 Prime...
Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits ...
VIZIO 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System hits $200, more fro...
Amazfit’s Neo Retro Smartwatch sports 37-day batt...
Ring’s latest Video Doorbell comes bundled with a...
This stainless steel 24-ounce water bottle is yours for...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Home Depot 1-day solar sale starts at $16, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Add 30,000-lumens of light to your garage with these LED panels for just $36, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More
$8 each

A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yard with 12,000-lumens at $8 each

$32 Learn More

Green Deals: Automate your lighting with two 3-way Wi-Fi switches at $13.50, more

Learn More

Samsung debuts new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 with 4K OLED displays, pre-order now

Learn More

Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones arrive with ANC, 40-hour battery, and a $130 price tag

Buy now Learn More