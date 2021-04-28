Under Armour takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, backpacks, more from $19

Under Armour offers new spring markdowns to its outlet up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Get moving with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more to boost your workouts. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Tech Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $20. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $40. With golf season upon us, this style is perfect for your swing with sweat-wicking material thats also stretch-infused. You can choose from an array of fun color options and you can pair it with jeans, shorts, khaki pants, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 600 reviews from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to score even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

